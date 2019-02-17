FREDERICK ST. PIERRE On February 6, 2019, Frederick William St Pierre, loving husband and father, passed away at age 84. Fred was born in Troy, NY, to Robert and Bertha St Pierre. He came from a large family, growing up with thirteen brothers and sisters in beautiful upstate New York. When Fred turned 20, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954, serving in the military for 20 years. He married Carole Louise Busby March 21, 1956, and together they raised five children; one son, Fred Jr., and four daughters; Lorraine, Lynn, Laurel, and Lisa. They also had 15 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Although Fred and his family moved around a lot in his early military career, they settled in the Las Vegas area for more than 40 years. Fred had a passion and a knack for fresh water fishing since he was a little boy. He knew where the fish would hide, and always brought home dinner. He also enjoyed hunting, and often this fed the family. After Fred retired from the Air Force, he obtained his Associate of Arts Degree as a Chef and Hotel Casino Management having second and third careers in these fields as well. Fred was known for his quick wit, his great sense of humor, his kindness and his compassionate spirit. But he is most remembered for his love and devotion to his surviving wife, Carole and his Family. Services will be at 10 a.m. Fri., March 15, at the Southern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Buchanan Blvd., Boulder City, Nevada, 89005. Read More Listen to Obituary