FRIEDERIKE FRIEDEL SCHUTTE VASILKO Friederike Friedel Schutte Vasilko, 93, a homemaker of Las Vegas, passed unto the heavens Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born December 5, 1925 in Oestreich, Germany. Friedel was one of the finest chefs, a lover of antiques, travel, all sweets but mostly cookies and a connoisseur of margaritas. She played classical piano and adored both Beethoven and Mozart. Friedel valued the arts and theatre sharing her love for both with her children and grandchildren. At 93 years young, Friedel was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Vasilko; and brother, Otto Schutte. Friedel is survived by her daughters, Ursula (Arthur) See and Stephanie (Tom) Gitter; grandchildren, Ursula See and Anastasia (Eric) Schiller, Carrie (Mike) Harris and Jodi (Dan) Murphy; and great-grandchildren, Emma Schiller, McKenzie and Max Murphy. She enjoyed spoiling her family with love, kindness and affection. Friedel will be greatly missed; she was an amazing mother, grandmother, and a best friend. We will miss her smile, her voice and her laugh. Godspeed and God bless with all the love in all the stars in all of heaven. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Palm Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, at Christ The King Catholic Church, 4925 S. Torrey Pines Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89118. Graveside service at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery will begin at 1:20 p.m., following Mass. Friedel enjoyed socializing and would appreciate the visit!