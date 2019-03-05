Father G. Robert Pryor, a priest of the Diocese of Crookston, MN, a retired Colonel in the United States Air Force, and a former resident of Henderson, NV, died on March 1, 2019, at The Glenn in Minnetonka, MN.



G. Robert Pryor was born in Redwood Falls, MN, the son of Robert Wayne Pryor and Lucy Marie (Gits) Pryor. He graduated from Redwood Falls High School in 1945; was a pre-law student at St. John’s University, Collegeville, MN; enlisted in the US Army; graduated from St. John’s University’ studied for the Catholic priesthood at St. John’s Seminary’ was ordained a priest in 1955; served for twelve years as an assistant pastor in three parishes in the Diocese of Crookston, MN; was commissioned as an Air Force Chaplain; served many years in the US Air Force, education being the primary focus of his ministry; and quasi-retired in Las Vegas Valley in 1988, serving the Holy Family Church parish.



Memorials to the education of seminarians in Fr. Bob’s name: The Crookston Diocese, 1200 Memorial Drive, Crookston, MN 56716. Read More Listen to Obituary