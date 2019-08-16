|
GABRIEL J. BIAFORE Gabriel (Gabe) Biafore passed away August 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Gabe was born November 28, 1939 in Westport, CT to Louise and Gabriele Biafore. He attended school in Bridgeport, CT, graduated from Warren Harding High School, where he played football and basketball. He graduated from the University of Bridgeport with a B.S. Degree in Education, and also graduated from Fairfield University with a Master's and Administrative Degree. After teaching in Bridgeport, he went on to undertake the position of Student Services until his retirement. Gabe served on the Common Council in Bridgeport, for the Bridgeport Board of Education for 10 years, and was then elected to State Representative serving as Chairman of the State Insurance Committee for ten years. He was also a member of the Bridgeport Town Committee in Bridgeport. He was an active member and coach for Park City Little League for a number of years. He and his wife retired to Las Vegas in 1999. After arriving in Las Vegas he was elected and served as a member and then President of Villa's on the Green within the Painted Desert Community. He enjoyed many rounds of golf with friends and was an avid sports fan. Gabe is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathleen; two sons, Anthony (Becky) and Paul (Susan) of Las Vegas; four grandchildren, Casey, Matthew, Cole and Brooke; and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will 3-7 p.m. Sun. Aug. 18, at Palm Mortuary, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131. Services will be at 10 a.m. Mon. Aug. 19, at St. James the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 1920 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89106. Entombment will immediately follow at Bunkers Memory Gardens Cemetery, 7251 W Lone Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89129. The family wishes to thank Dr. I. Ahmed, Dr. Girish Daulat, and everyone at Aviant Hospice Hospital for their concern, comfort and support.