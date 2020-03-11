Home

Gail Anne Howe-Schuetze


1944 - 2020
Gail Anne Howe-Schuetze Obituary
Gail Ann Schuetze (Howe) passed away peacefully, age 76, at Nathan Adelson Hospice, Las Vegas NV on February 28, 2020. She graduated from Bishop Gorman High School with Father Bill Kenny, who will be residing over the Visitation, Mass and Burial.

Her love and memories will be forever treasured by: Daughter - Tamara Edmondson (grandchildren - Joseph, Philip, Timothy and Olivia). Daughter-in-law - Ja'Nette Santos-Schuetze (grand children & great grand children - Mrs. Amber Perez (Jacob), Liam, Bentley, Arian Hae'ja, Ethan and Tristan).

She will also be treasured by several cousins & friends.

Services will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020, 12:30pm, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 1807 Pueblo Vista Dr., Las Vegas, NV, 12:30 visitation 1:00 mass. 89128,
