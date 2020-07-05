GAIL HECHT Gail Sharon Hecht passed away on June 23, 2020 at her home in Las Vegas, Nevada at the age of 82, surrounded by her two loving daughters. She was pre-deceased by her devoted husband, Chic (2006). Gail was born in San Diego, Ca.on Nov. 9, 1937. She graduated with honors from UCLA in 1959, and married the love of her life, Chic Hecht, a month later. They moved to Las Vegas, where they owned and operated a women's clothing store, Chic Hecht's, in downtown Fremont Street, and raised their two daughters. She followed her husband to Washington, D.C. in 1982, where he proudly served as a U.S. Senator from Nevada. They later moved to Nassau, Bahamas when he was appointed U.S. Ambassador under President George H.W. Bush. Gail had a wonderful life and many dear friends. She and Chic traveled extensively, loved great restaurants and fine wine. She was an avid exerciser, sports fan, gourmet cook, and was fluent in three languages. She was always elegant and stylish. In addition to her husband, she was pre-deceased by her parents, Mildred and Doyle Kahn. She is survived by her two daughters, Lori Nirenberg (Darryl) and Leslie Helmer (Greg), and their children, Drew, Kelly and Sydney. A private service was held at El Camino mortuary in San Diego, Ca. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cleveland Clinic, Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at www.keepmemoryalive.org
or 702-263-9797. Please indicate the donation is in memory of Gail Hecht.