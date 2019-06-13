Home

St John Neumann Catholic Church
2575 W El Campo Grande Ave
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
2575 W. El Campo Grande Ave.
Las Vegas, NV
Gail P. Harrigan
Gail P. Harrigan, 78, of Littleton, CO, died May 31st, 2019.

She was born in Newark, NJ and raised a family with her husband, Richard V Harrigan in Metuchen, NJ.

She was the first ever female insurance underwriter in NJ and later worked as an administrator at Rutgers Univ.

She later lived in Summerlin, NV.

She is survived by her son, Rick.

Memorial service at 11am on Friday, June 14,

at St. John Neumann Catholic Church,

2575 W. El Campo Grande Ave., Las Vegas, NV.

Burial will follow at Palm Memorial Park,

6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV.

Donations can be made to The Gail P Harrigan Tribute Fund at the website:
