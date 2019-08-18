Home

POWERED BY

Services
Desert Memorial
1111 Las Vegas Blvd. N.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 382-1000
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Desert Memorial
1111 Las Vegas Blvd. N.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GALE PARKISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GALE PARKISON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GALE PARKISON Obituary
GALE PARKISON Gale T. "Ruth" Parkison passed away August 8, 2019 at age 79. Born in Fort William, Ontario. She was educated in Winnipeg and Gimly Mahitoba. She also resided with her family in Trail British Columbia, Port Coquitlam and Vancouver. After her marriage to Paul E. Parkison (1963) she moved to Seattle. Trained as a telephone PBX operator, she learned office skills at Peterson Business School. She worked at National Screen, Continental Coffee and Sea Land Service in Seattle. In 1970, she moved to San Francisco with her husband's transfer and found receptionist work with the Visiting Nurses Association. Next she work for Atlantic Ridifield as receptionist, at Cherry Point Formdale, WA. She moved to Las Vegas with Paul in 1977. She shared self-employment with him in home repairs and did personal housecleaning for clients. She attended Trinity Temple, East Las Vegas Assembly of God Word of Life Church, Vineyard Church, Korean Full Gospel Church and participated in teaching and good distribution. She joined two missionary ministries, Shekimah-Ralibu Academy (Southern Sudan) and Alabaster Ministries Malawi Africa. She partnered in this work to the time of her death. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., Aug. 31, at Desert Memorial Funeral Home, 1111 Las Vegas N, Las Vegas, NV 89101.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GALE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now