GALE PARKISON Gale T. "Ruth" Parkison passed away August 8, 2019 at age 79. Born in Fort William, Ontario. She was educated in Winnipeg and Gimly Mahitoba. She also resided with her family in Trail British Columbia, Port Coquitlam and Vancouver. After her marriage to Paul E. Parkison (1963) she moved to Seattle. Trained as a telephone PBX operator, she learned office skills at Peterson Business School. She worked at National Screen, Continental Coffee and Sea Land Service in Seattle. In 1970, she moved to San Francisco with her husband's transfer and found receptionist work with the Visiting Nurses Association. Next she work for Atlantic Ridifield as receptionist, at Cherry Point Formdale, WA. She moved to Las Vegas with Paul in 1977. She shared self-employment with him in home repairs and did personal housecleaning for clients. She attended Trinity Temple, East Las Vegas Assembly of God Word of Life Church, Vineyard Church, Korean Full Gospel Church and participated in teaching and good distribution. She joined two missionary ministries, Shekimah-Ralibu Academy (Southern Sudan) and Alabaster Ministries Malawi Africa. She partnered in this work to the time of her death. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., Aug. 31, at Desert Memorial Funeral Home, 1111 Las Vegas N, Las Vegas, NV 89101.