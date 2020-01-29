|
GAR STUCKI Gar Arnold Stucki, went home to be with his heavenly father, January 20, 2020. Gar was born December 10, 1928. He is a veteran and served his country in the Korean war. He was preceded in death by his father, Loren Edward Stucki; his mother, Fern Reber Stucki; brother, Cleyon; and sister, Lorna Rich. He is survived by his wife, Berniece Bentley Stucki; and his children, Teresa Staples, Les, Richard and Pam Stucki. Viewing will be from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 with service following at 11 a.m., both at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2245 Lindell Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89146.