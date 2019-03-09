Garrett Lee Byrd, 62, passed away on March 6th at 1:20 PM at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Garrett was born in Bangor, Maine on November 11th, 1956 to Everett and Betty (Haffey) Byrd. In 1980 he met Judith (Judy) Lee McElfresh while working in Seabrook, New Hampshire, the beginning of a beautiful romance and lifelong partnership. Garrett and Judy were married in Brownstown, Indiana in June of 1981, and soon started a family. Garrett was a dedicated husband and father whose love for his wife and four children defined his life.



Garrett graduated from Somersworth High School in New Hampshire where he was an accomplished athlete. He attended the United States Air Force Academy and the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. Garrett was a distinguished construction Executive whose career spanned four continents and whose professional legacy lives on in the construction of astonishing properties that benefited from his leadership and in the close connections and relationships he built with his colleagues and associates.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .