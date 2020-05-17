GARRY MILLER Garry Milton Miller passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born December 29, 1943 in Wadsworth, Ohio. Garry served in the United States Air Force from 1962-1968 which eventually had led him to Nellis Air Force base, where he met his late wife (Susan Louise Cannon) and was married to her on July 19, 1966, for 47 years when she passed away on Aug. 14th, 2013 from cancer. On October 13th, 2016 Garry married his sister-in-law Mary Ann Cannon who survives him at his death. He leaves his children: Brian Miller (Kelly), Chip Miller (Lisa), Alicia Bradford, Jessica Klostermeier (Jared), Kristen Friesz (Bill). His grandchildren: Maranda, Zach (Bettina), Brycen, Briencia, Shai (his papa called him Jake), Lance, Harmony, and Max. His greatgrandchildren: Madeline, Morgan, Chevy and Winter. His Siblings: Dann, Michael (Leann), Randy, Cathy, and Becky (Jerry). He is preceded in death by his 1st wife Susan and his parents Milton and Nina. Garry was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served tirelessly in many callings over the years. Always an early riser, up before the sun. He spent many of his working years in the "comfort industry" owning and managing supply businesses. His hard work and focus on the "big picture of things" is one reason he was able to build businesses to new levels, beyond anyone's expectations, doing so, made many people lots of money, and he just accepted what they agreed to, always less than what he deserved. A man you could count on "his word" -- every time -- without question. He did give the shirt off his back for anyone in need -- even people that didn't deserve his help. Their needs and wants in front of his -- always last to eat -- always first to offer his help... He worked every day of his life even after he retired, he kept working on projects that most people couldn't accomplish in their 20's... You could always count on him to make a good joke... He gave his heart and soul to Interstate Battery for almost 20 years and "retired" when Mary Ann had to be face down from eye surgery for 3 weeks because he wanted to be there for her. His son Brian said: "the greatest man in the world one I always looked up to -- the one I was so proud to call my dad... The one I will always strive to be like --there will never be anyone quite like Dad." Jessica said: "You loved so strong and showed us what a husband and father and person should be... We love you in our hearts all the way past Heaven" Services are: Palm Cheyenne Mortuary 7400 W, Cheyenne Ave Las Vegas, NV 89129 Tuesday May 19th visitation 3 7PM Wednesday May 20th Visitation 10 10:50 family Prayer 10:55 Services 11 AM Thursday May 21st Interment Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery Boulder City, NV 8:40 AM 9 AM.