|
|
GARY MAYO BRADLEY CHARLES EDWARD BRADLEY Gary Mayo Bradley, 81, was called to his eternal home July 8, 2019 in Williams, AZ. Gary is survived by his wife of sixty years, Nancy; son, Jonathan (Joanne) of Farmington, NM; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Lohre and Mary Elliott of Texas. He was a husband, father, friend, partner, Papa, and irreplaceable. Charles Edward Bradley, 59, Gary's son was promoted to heaven July 12, 2019. Charles is survived by his wife of 25 years, Valerie; four children; three grandchildren; and his mother, Nancy Bradley. We claim the promise of eternal life and joy for both of these Christian men. They both passed suddenly from heart attacks and both suffered from cancer. Charles, a native Nevadan, was a mechanic and loved being a Vo-Tech Automotive graduate. Gary was a Las Vegas resident for sixty-four years, an IT consultant, working 35 years for a myriad of companies. A joint Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Sat., Aug. 3, at Southern Hills Baptist Church, 6425 W. Pebble Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89139 with Rev. Josh Teis officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SHBC Building Fund for Gary's beloved church and donations to the Comprehensive Cancer Center of Nevada, 3730 S. Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89169 for Charles.