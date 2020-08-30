GARY BRUCE OILER Gary Bruce Oiler passed peacefully with his wife of 55 years, Alice by his side following a brief illness, on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was 79 years old. He was born October 22, 1940 in McArthur, OH to Bernice and Rodney Oiler. He attended school in McArthur, graduated from Rio Grande College with a Bachelor of Education degree; then graduated from Xavier University in Cincinnati OH with a Master's Degree in Education. Gary taught high school in New Washington and Reynoldsburg, OH and was a substitute teacher in the Clark county NV school system after relocating to Las Vegas in 1974. He then worked in the Poker Departments of various casinos for over 30 years until retirement. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and sang in the chancel choir. In 2003, as part of the church's 50-year anniversary, he had the opportunity to sing with the choir in England, Scotland and Ireland as part the Musical Mission to Great Britain. Gary enjoyed bowling, playing golf and traveling since retirement. He was predeceased by a 4-day old brother, Paul, his parents, Bernice and Rodney, and his sister June Rinehart. Gary is survived by his wife, Alice, his sister, Joyce Bailey and husband, Phil, many nieces and nephews and his dear cats, Tripod, Lady Gray and Panther, who miss him greatly. Donations in his memory can be made to For the Love of Cats and Kittens, Nevada, a no kill shelter. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. Affordable Cremation handled the arrangements.