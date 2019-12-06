Home

Gary Curtis King


1954 - 2019
Gary King, 65, of Las Vegas, passed away in his home on November 30, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on January 26, 1954 in Missouri to Eunice and Curtis King. He moved to Portland, Oregon, where he established himself as a published author, married, and raised his two children--his favorite full-time job.

Gary was, first and foremost, a family man. He was an animal lover, a supporter of the arts, and an avid world traveler with a particular affinity for Paris; he is remembered for his joie de vivre.

Gary is survived by his wife, Teresita, daughters Kirsten and Sarah, and grandsons Sebastian and Gabriel.

Services will be held Monday, December 9, 2019, 3pm-6pm, at La Paloma Funeral Services, in Las Vegas,
