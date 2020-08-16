1/
GARY DEWITT
GARY DEWITT June 15, 1945 - August 5, 2020 Born in Norristown, Pennsylvania, Gary grew up in the Schuylkill Haven area and graduated from Blue Mountain High School in 1963. After serving in the Air Force, he moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. He worked in the local gaming business for the next 40 years. Gary had a passion for poker which manifested in all his endeavors in the industry. He was well respected for his knowledge and integrity. An excellent instructor, mentor and manager he influenced many lives. In the course of his career, he became the Poker Room Manager of numerous rooms including Showboat, Palace Station, Green Valley Ranch, Binions, and the Sahara. Gary is survived by his wife of 35 years, Corita DeWitt, children Gary DeWitt Jr., Shawn DeWitt, David DeWitt, stepchildren Jasper Moulton, Christian Gomez, grandchildren, Gary, Amanda, Brandon, Jared, Jamie, Jurni, Emily, Rebecca, Elyse, Gabriel and his brother Herb DeWitt. Gone from us too soon, his authenticity and humor will be sorely missed. We have lost our best guy.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
