Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Service
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
GARY GARWOOD


1952 - 2020
GARY GARWOOD
GARY GARWOOD Gary Stewart Garwood, 67, of Las Vegas, passed away February 23, 2020. Born in Glen Cove, N.Y. to Roland and Geraldine Patrick Garwood, May 6, 1952, he was to spend little time growing up in the United States. His family moved to South America when he was only two and the family traveled extensively between Columbia and Venezuela, with a brief two-year stint in Libya. His family returned to the states to live when Gary was 16. Gary remained in New Canaan, Connecticut, until he graduated from high school. He then moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, where he graduated from Northern Arizona University, with a double major in both education and geology. He remained in Flagstaff for 17 years. Gary then moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he returned to his career with Sears. Over the next 30 years he pursued a career that began in the visual department, took him through the receiving department as the receiving manager, and on to the 824 division of the company, where he finished out his career. Gary and his family moved to Las Vegas 17 years ago to be nearer his wife's family. Gary retired last year and was looking forward to many more years with his family and friends. Throughout Gary's life, he was always looked up to and respected. Gary was the "Go to Guy" when anybody needed assistance with anything, from a plugged-up sink to how to cook a tri-tip. He had a huge love of life, family, friends, food and animals, especially cats. His sense of humor was legendary, he had a pun for everything! Gary is survived by his spouse, Leah Hammelrath Garwood; sons, Joshua Garwood and David Garwood; daughter, Jennifer Garwood; his brother and sister-in-law Bill and Marilyn Garwood; his brother, Pat Garwood; and his sister and brother-in-law Rudy Garwood Treuter and Larry Treuter; and many nieces; nephews; cousins; and grandchildren. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 22 at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. A Gathering will follow at Sierra Gold, 6515 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89118 from noon-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions in Gary's name.
