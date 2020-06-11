GARY GORDON CSINCASK
GARY GORDON CSINCASK Gary Gordon Csincask, 77, passed away on June 1st in Las Vegas. Gary touched the lives of his family and friends by being a kind loving person. Gary is survived by his wife Loretta, his three children, Elisha, Anjenette, and son Joel, his two grandchildren Reagan and Tabitha and Son in law Richard. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Blanche Csincak along with his sister Shirley. Gary worked as a bartender on the Las Vegas strip for 33 years as a bartender at the Barbary Coast. He served in the Air Force as an airplane mechanic from 1964-1968. Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 11 at Palm Northwest Mortuary, 6701 N Jones Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89131.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
