GARY H. KENT Gary Hamlin Kent, 82, left this world Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born to Ira H. And Nina Kirn Kent on July, 17, 1938, at St. Mary's Hospital in Reno, Nevada. Mr. Kent is a 5th generation Nevadan, whose family started a cattle ranch in Stillwater, Nevada near Fallon, in 1864. Mr. Kent was a commercial real estate appraiser who was awarded his MAI designation (Member Appraisal Institute) in 1971, having the distinction at the time of being the youngest member of the West Regional Chapter at the age of of 31. He was appointed to the Nevada State Board of Equalization by Governor Robert List in 1975, and served as its chairman in 1979. He was President of SREA (Senior Real Estate Appraiser) chapter in Las Vegas in 1974. He co-authored the State Licensing Exam for Appraisers in 1991. He was a member of Las Vegas Executive's Club (LVEA) since 1974, and remained a lifetime honorary member after his retirement. He was listed in Whos Who in the West, in 1991, and honored in Distinguished Men of Southern Nevada in 1994. He was a University of Southern California graduate with a B.S. in Business Management in 1961, followed by graduate studies at the University of Nevada, Reno. While at USC he served as President of his fraternity, Lambda Chi Alpha, and also served as President of the local alumni chapter in 1974. He was among the first members of Spanish Trail Country Club since its charter in 1984, and played golf several times a week. His claim to fame was his 6 Holes-in-One, the first being the day our astronauts landed on the moon in 1969. He enjoyed duck, geese, and chukar hunting and deep-sea fishing. He liked to cook, and in in 1974 his recipe for Buckeroo Stew placed 2nd in the poultry division of the Review Journal Cooking Contest. Gary is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Kettering Kent, his daughters, Hella Delaney Pollizi (Monte), Heidi Hamlin Meidenbauer (Eric); and, the delights of his life, his two grandchildren, Remington Brown and Haley Meidenbauer. He is survived also by his brother Bruce Kent of Fallon, Nevada.