GARY J. HALL Gary J. Hall, 80 of Las Vegas, passed away November 8, 2019. He was born to James and Frances (Ziemba) Hall in Chicago. He resided in Chicago where he was the proud owner of The Beef and Dog House for many years. He met the love of his life, Donna Maiola in 1969. After six weeks of dating they eloped to Las Vegas. Eventually they decided to relocate to Vegas in 1973. They had one daughter, Jaclyn. Gary worked in the gaming industry as a Baccarat dealer until her retired. Gary was known for his charisma, optimism, and gentle nature. He was also known as Superman for overcoming heart disease and receiving a heart transplant in 2000. He then put lung cancer in remission in 2011. He was a courageous fighter and also fought with a smile. He loved the Bears, the Cubs and most recently the Golden Knights. He is survived by his loving wife Donna of 50 years, his daughter and son in in law Jaclyn and Tony D'Ambrosio, his two grandchildren Gabriella and Luke, his nephews Christopher (Michelle) Maiola and Michael Siem, and many more friends and family. Services will be at 10 a.m. Sat., Nov. 16 at Palm Mortuary 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.