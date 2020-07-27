70, of Henderson, a son of the late Donald and Winona Mylenbusch, widower to Marjorie Irene Mylenbusch, left us on July 6, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. After graduating from High School, he joined the United States Air Force and served his country proudly for 20 years. After he retired from the military, he worked as a welder for Timet and eventually went on to work and retire from The Mirage as a security officer. His love for his family was his greatest achievement in life by putting them before all others. He was a man of integrity, old fashioned beliefs and ideals and enjoyed the outdoors. He is survived by his brother Tom Mylenbusch & family; and his daughters Crystal L Roe, Denise M Bittner and Michelle L Klump & families. He will be laid to rest along with his beloved wife. Services will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, 11:20, at VETERANS MEMORIAL, 1900 MEMORIAL DR, BOULDER CITY, 89005,



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store