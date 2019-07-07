Home

La Paloma Funeral Services
5450 Stephanie Street
Las Vegas, NV 89122
(702) 732-7070
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew's Episcopal Church
4709 S. Nellis Blvd.,
Las Vegas, NV
GARY MARSHAL Singer, actor, MC/host, Gary Marshal passed away June 15, 2019. He was 85. Gary came to Las Vegas from London in 1964 as the singing star of "Vive Les Girls" and subsequently starred in "Hallelujah Holly- wood" and "Jubilee." His many appearances included feature roles in LA's "Phantom of the Opera," a national tour of "42nd Street" and Broadway company of "La Cage Au Folles," He costarred in his own TV series "The Ugliest Girl in Town," and was a regular on "The Days of Our Lives" and "General Hospital." He was featured on "That Girl" and in the movie "Camelot." He also recorded four LP albums. Most recently, he hosted Las Vegas Jazz Society events. Gary loved the Las Vegas entertainment community and was proud to be part of it. He is survived by his son, Jaymi. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Sat., July 27, at the St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 4709 S. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas, 89121.
