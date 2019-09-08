Home

Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City
833 Nevada Highway Ste 1
Boulder City, NV 89005
(702) 294-3000
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1900 Veterans Memorial Dr.
Boulder City, NV
1945 - 2019
GARY MCKNIGHT Obituary
GARY MCKNIGHT October 9, 1945-August 13, 2019. Gary "Noah" McKnight is survived by his three siblings: brother, Thomas D. McKnight; his sister, Carolyn Grindle (nee McKnight); and his sister, Ilene Ventura (nee McKnight). He is also survived by nieces and nephews. Noah was a member and welding instructor for the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 525 for 28 years. A service in his honor will be at 2 p.m. Monday, September 16, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
