GARY MCKNIGHT October 9, 1945-August 13, 2019. Gary "Noah" McKnight is survived by his three siblings: brother, Thomas D. McKnight; his sister, Carolyn Grindle (nee McKnight); and his sister, Ilene Ventura (nee McKnight). He is also survived by nieces and nephews. Noah was a member and welding instructor for the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 525 for 28 years. A service in his honor will be at 2 p.m. Monday, September 16, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com