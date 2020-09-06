1/
GARY MEININGER
1961 - 2020
{ "" }
GARY MEININGER Gary Dean Meininger passed away August 20, 2020 at Mountain View Hospital. Gary was born May 7, 1961 in Las Vegas, NV. He served in the Navy aboard the USS Enterprise and worked in trucking and construction. He is survived by his mother, Mary Fulton, sister Gina (Pete) Aiken, nephew and niece, Noah Aiken and Hannah Aiken, and stepfather Joe (Joy) Darro, all residing in Las Vegas, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby, and sister, Lynda. Services will be held at Christ the King Catholic Community on September 12, 2020 beginning at 11:45 a.m. with a mass to follow. Due to current COVID restrictions, please call the church to find out about guidelines for attending. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to donate to any of the local homeless shelters or your favorite charity.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
11:45 AM
Christ the King Catholic Community
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
