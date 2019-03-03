Home

Gary Rodeghier Obituary
Gary Rodeghier passed away February 11, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born and raised in Chicago where he grew up modeling as a child. Gary worked in law enforcement, the insurance industry and landscape construction before retiring to Nibley, Utah. Gary enjoyed playing golf, traveling and photography. Gary is survived by his wife Linda, brother Jimmy (Dawn), sons Gregg (Sue) and Troy (Marcy), daughter Christine O'Neill (Mike), stepson Alan Goff (Donna), step daughter Michelle Johnson (Keith), 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren No Services Scheduled.
