DR GARY S MARRONE On July 24, 2020, Dr. Gary S. Marrone passed away at the young age of 71. He was born October 29, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Sam and Mae Marrone. Dr. Marrone attended Xavier Military High School in Manhattan, followed by the University of Notre Dame, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He graduated from the medical school at Georgetown University. Gary completed his orthopedic residency at George Washington University Hospital in Washington DC, where he met his wife Kate. Soon after they moved to Las Vegas, Dr. Marrone began working alongside Dr. Gerald Higgins at University Orthopedics. During his career, he was an immense contributor to the Las Vegas community. He worked with UNLV for 20 years, as well as with Bishop Gorman High School, the Las Vegas Stars, the Utah Jazz, numerous professional athletes, as well as with the rest of the community. Gary was a constant on the sidelines of sporting events and celebrated that he had the ability to "help healthy people get back to doing what they love". The players knew him as Doc, and Doc was accessible to anyone, at any time. Gary started the Las Vegas Premier Soccer Club, enabling him to share his passion for sport, teamwork, and youth development. He also had the opportunity to share his perspective while serving as a board member at Boy's Town, Sunrise Hospital, and Bishop Gorman High School. After his retirement from medicine, he attended UNLV Boyd School of Law and graduated in 2007. Using the knowledge of law, he spent the remainder of his career assisting the medical community, which he loved so much. Dr. Marrone always said that Las Vegas was good to him, but maybe the truth is, he was good to Las Vegas. Gary loved his family and friends. His three children, Michael, Kevin, and Ryan say that they only have good memories of their dad. They cannot think of a time in their lives when their dad was not present. He treated his children's friends as if they were family, and his generosity was unmatched whether it be toward friends or strangers. His wife of 40 years, Katie, remembers his ever present selflessness, his infectious smile, and his endless amount of instant love for all. In addition to his wife and three children, Dr. Marrone is survived by three grandchildren, Ethan, Matthew, and Sebastian; daughters-in-law Amber and En'Dea; and a sister, Rita.I. Memorial services will be held at Palm Mortuary on Eastern Avenue, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 5 pm. Reception to follow 6-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Saint Viator Catholic School, 4246 S. Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89119, attention: Principal Brunelle.