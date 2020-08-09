1/
DR. GARY S. MARRONE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DR GARY S MARRONE On July 24, 2020, Dr. Gary S. Marrone passed away at the young age of 71. He was born October 29, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Sam and Mae Marrone. Dr. Marrone attended Xavier Military High School in Manhattan, followed by the University of Notre Dame, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He graduated from the medical school at Georgetown University. Gary completed his orthopedic residency at George Washington University Hospital in Washington DC, where he met his wife Kate. Soon after they moved to Las Vegas, Dr. Marrone began working alongside Dr. Gerald Higgins at University Orthopedics. During his career, he was an immense contributor to the Las Vegas community. He worked with UNLV for 20 years, as well as with Bishop Gorman High School, the Las Vegas Stars, the Utah Jazz, numerous professional athletes, as well as with the rest of the community. Gary was a constant on the sidelines of sporting events and celebrated that he had the ability to "help healthy people get back to doing what they love". The players knew him as Doc, and Doc was accessible to anyone, at any time. Gary started the Las Vegas Premier Soccer Club, enabling him to share his passion for sport, teamwork, and youth development. He also had the opportunity to share his perspective while serving as a board member at Boy's Town, Sunrise Hospital, and Bishop Gorman High School. After his retirement from medicine, he attended UNLV Boyd School of Law and graduated in 2007. Using the knowledge of law, he spent the remainder of his career assisting the medical community, which he loved so much. Dr. Marrone always said that Las Vegas was good to him, but maybe the truth is, he was good to Las Vegas. Gary loved his family and friends. His three children, Michael, Kevin, and Ryan say that they only have good memories of their dad. They cannot think of a time in their lives when their dad was not present. He treated his children's friends as if they were family, and his generosity was unmatched whether it be toward friends or strangers. His wife of 40 years, Katie, remembers his ever present selflessness, his infectious smile, and his endless amount of instant love for all. In addition to his wife and three children, Dr. Marrone is survived by three grandchildren, Ethan, Matthew, and Sebastian; daughters-in-law Amber and En'Dea; and a sister, Rita.I. Memorial services will be held at Palm Mortuary on Eastern Avenue, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 5 pm. Reception to follow 6-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Saint Viator Catholic School, 4246 S. Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89119, attention: Principal Brunelle.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
7024648500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved