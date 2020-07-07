Gary, also lovingly referred to as Dad, DAAAAAAAAD!!, and grumpy old man, age 70, passed away just before Father's Day in the home where he raised his children. He is preceded in death by his father Norman Saylors, his son Jehremy Saylors, and cherished hunting dogs Ebony, Luke, Gadwall, and Slice. He leaves behind his very pampered chocolate labrador Ruby and grand-dog Buckley, his daughters Megan and Courtney, his mother Jean, his siblings Lynn, John, and Kim, three grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and countless good friends.He moved to Las Vegas with his parents in 1957 from Springfield, Missouri. In his youth, Gary participated in scouts and played football. He graduated from Western High School in 1968, studied art at Texas Tech, and worked at the Las Vegas Review Journal for over 30 years. Gary was an avid outdoorsman, bird hunter, craftsman, and woodworker. More than anything,he was Dad. Services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, 10am, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89123,



