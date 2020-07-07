1/
Gary Saylors
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary, also lovingly referred to as Dad, DAAAAAAAAD!!, and grumpy old man, age 70, passed away just before Father's Day in the home where he raised his children. He is preceded in death by his father Norman Saylors, his son Jehremy Saylors, and cherished hunting dogs Ebony, Luke, Gadwall, and Slice. He leaves behind his very pampered chocolate labrador Ruby and grand-dog Buckley, his daughters Megan and Courtney, his mother Jean, his siblings Lynn, John, and Kim, three grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and countless good friends.He moved to Las Vegas with his parents in 1957 from Springfield, Missouri. In his youth, Gary participated in scouts and played football. He graduated from Western High School in 1968, studied art at Texas Tech, and worked at the Las Vegas Review Journal for over 30 years. Gary was an avid outdoorsman, bird hunter, craftsman, and woodworker. More than anything,he was Dad. Services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, 10am, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89123,

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
7024648500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved