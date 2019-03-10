GARY STEWART Gary Linck Stewart, 80, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born October 21, 1938, in Las Vegas, to Gerald Lamb Stewart and Afton "Mildred" Linck Stewart. He married Connie Rae Clark December 30, 1959, in Las Vegas. Gary began his celebrated construction career working with his father and uncles at Wells/Stewart Construction and went on to work as a general superintendent and owner of Nevada Rock and Sand Company. In 1984, Gary started Central Grading Company. His vision and leadership created hundreds of jobs and helped develop the city he loved. Dedicated to his trade and community, Gary was a member of the Operating Engineers and Jaycees. He was appointed to the State Public Works Board by Governor Richard H. Bryan. Gary also served on the Board of Directors of Nevada State Bank and Bishop of the Las Vegas 6th Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Gary's generosity and charitable works were abundant. He particularly enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors, speed and adventure with his friends, children and grandchildren. His energetic spirit, example of hard work, and big-heartedness will not be forgotten. We will miss you Big-Guy. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Irene L. Brown; and granddaughter, Afton E. Hodge. He is survived by his loving wife, of nearly 60 years, Connie; sisters, Myrna Marsh (William) and Rosolyn D. Shaw (Chandis); brother-in-law, James Brown; daughters, Patti A. Adams (Steven), Mary Kay Fallon and Elizabeth A. Hodge; son, Gary L. Stewart, Jr. (Vanessa); 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Tue., March 12, at Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary, 800 S. Boulder Hwy, Henderson, NV 89015. Services will be at 11 a.m., Wed., March 13 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burkholder Chapel, 1002 Burkholder Blvd, Henderson NV 89015. Read More Listen to Obituary