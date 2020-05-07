Gayla Nielsen Miyama
1949 - 2020
12/28/1949 - 4/23/2020

Gayla Nielsen Miyama was born December 28, 1949 to parents James Loyal Nielsen and Carolyn Stewart Nielsen in Payson, Utah. She grew up in Las Vegas where she met her sweetheart Bruce Alan Miyama. They were married on July 3, 1967, almost 53 years at the time of her passing. They were sealed for time and eternity in the Las Vegas, NV Temple on April 8, 2006. Gayla was very active in her church and served tirelessly in numerous callings. She loved the Las Vegas community and contributed and served throughout her life. She worked for the Clark County School District for over 20 years and also had her own catering business. She valued and cherished her family and faith above all. She was a dedicated and loyal daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to everyone. Gayla is survived by her husband, Bruce Alan Miyama; son, Bruce Douglas Miyama; granddaughters, Ashlyn Marie Miyama and Shelby Elizabeth Miyama; daughter, Carolyn Christina Mares (Miyama); granddaughters, Lillian Hatsuko Russell and Sofia Aldina Mares. A memorial service in Las Vegas will be scheduled at a later date to be determined. No services scheduled. ,

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 7, 2020.
