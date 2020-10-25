On October 4, 2020 Gayle Stanley Wallace known as "Wally Wallace" made what he liked to call his transition. Born April 22, 1934 in Boulder City, NV he joined the United States Army in 1953 and served in Germany. On August 28, 1955 he married Frances Christine Zug. They raised three children. He is preceded in death by his son Matthew Wallace, his parents Robert and Arlene Wallace, his step-father Jack Strahan and brother Robert Wallace. Later in life he married his partner Leland Beffort who passed on May 3, 2017. Together they were passionate members of Friends of Nevada Wilderness where they hiked and photographed sensitive areas of the desert he loved. He retired from the floral business as part owner of Kings Flowers. His true passion was creating and teaching ceramic art from his studio fondly called "Mudd Ranch". He later added glass art to his creations. A legacy of his art lives on in the homes of those who collected his "Wally Pots" and colorful glass pieces. He lovingly tended his many gardens cross pollinating his famous peppers he dried and shared. He is survived by his lifelong friend and former wife Fran Wallace, son Kent Wallace and Janon Wallace, daughter Troy Carothers, sister Ronatta Stewart and husband Robert Stewart. Known as Gramps to his grandchildren Shane Wallace, Austin Wallace, Jason Sanders, Emily Carothers, Danielle Fauske and four great grandchildren. Hearing his grandkids play in his garden was a lifelong wish he often expressed. Due to restrictions a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Donation can be made in his name to www.FriendsofNevadaWilderness.org
Services are pending.