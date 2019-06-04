Home

Gene M. Woods

Gene Michal Woods, “Woody”, passed away at home at the age of 65 on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was a third generation Zelzah Shriner, highly dedicated to the Clown unit, serving as Director of the Clowns, & received the “Clown of the Year” award multiple times. He was brother of the IBEW local 357. He enjoyed making beautiful furniture & trinkets out of wood, enjoyed spending time in his jacuzzi, planning his next project, watching over his cactus garden, & rebuilding his trike. A graduate of Las Vegas High School 1972. He enjoyed all outdoor activities including skiing at Lake Mead, swimming in any open body of water, & racing his jeep with the Las Vegas Jeep Club at Dumont Sand Dunes. A friend to everyone, ever quick with a joke & living to make everyone laugh, he was a drop everything kinda guy for anyone in need & always put his family above everything else. He is preceded in death by his mother & father & is survived by his wife, Bobbie Jo, his daughter Sara Gauldin (Son-in-Law Timothy) son Patrick, brothers Jimmy, Dale, Robert, & beloved cousin Connie, & many friends. He leaves behind a legacy of love, happiness, & dedication. “What, me worry? No way. Everything is just wonderful.”
