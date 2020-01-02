|
|
GENE T. WHEELER July 6, 1933 - December 10, 2019 Gene T. Wheeler, 86, longtime resident of Las Vegas, passed away peacefully on Dec. 10th after a short stay at a local Nathan Adelson Hospice. Born on July 6th, 1933 in Hamilton, Montana, Gene grew up there along with his two sisters and often recalled the harsh winters that he and his family had to endure. As a young man, he worked as a lineman for the local power company where he learned his trade and often found working outdoors in the Montana elements. In later years, he often exclaimed that, "You couldn't pay me enough money to spend another winter there!!" After marrying Carol L. Barry in 1958, Gene and Carol moved to Las Vegas in 1960 and shortly afterwards started a family as Gene began a new career with Nevada Power that lasted for 35 years. It was a challenge to try and balance being a dedicated husband and father to three independent children while at the same time supervising high-voltage power crews trying to keep pace with a fast-growing Las Vegas metropolitan area. Gene was a pioneer at 'bare-handing' live, high-voltage power lines and he and his crews were often called upon to perform the most difficult and dangerous power line projects. Although he was a demanding stickler for details, his number one priority was the safety of his crew. He was most proud of the fact that every one of his crew members went home to their families every night! Not ready to retire after 35 years with Nevada Power, Gene went on to work for PAR Electric for another 14 years and officially retired at the age of 74. Now into his 'golden years', Gene was now ready to relax and enjoy the fruits of his long working career. During his marriage to Carol, the Wheeler family embarked on many family camping and travel vacations throughout the southwest. He also managed several fishing trips to Alaska with family and friends and enjoyed adding to his collection of model trains and glass insulators along the way. Carol and Gene divorced in 2003 and sometime afterwards Gene was introduced to Betty Larsen. Over the next 15 years, Gene and Betty continued to enjoy traveling, country western dancing with friends at the Idle Spur and tinkering with numerous 'ongoing' garage projects! But most of all, Gene cherished the many parties and family get togethers at the home of his son Jeff and favorite daughter-in-law Kathy. Gene was the loving father to daughters Desiree and Shalee and son Jeff (Kathy), Grandfather to Shawnta, Weston, Josh and Caitlyn, Great Grandfather to Madison, Carson, Caden and Truett. His smile will live forever in the hearts and memories of immediate and extended family members, friends, co-workers, and neighbors. Services will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., Jan 4, at Bunkers Mortuary, 925 N. Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89101.