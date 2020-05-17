GENEVA FAILE Geneva Arlene Faile, 89, of Las Vegas, passed away and went home to be with the Lord, May 11, 2020 in Las Vegas. Geneva Faile was born in Two Harbors, Minnesota to Carl and Dorothy Hedin, March 10, 1931. Geneva attended high school in Two Harbors. She graduated from St. Luke's Nursing School in Duluth, Minnesota. She was married for 48 years to Lee E. Faile. She was involved in her church for many years at Grapevine Fellowship, now known as Transformation Church. She was a head nurse at UMC Hospital in oncology for 15 years and she spent the remainder of her time at UMC as Administrative Coordinator until she retired in 1996. She then dedicated the rest of her life to the Lord's work and her family. Geneva was preceded in death by both of her parents, Carl and Dorothy Hedin; her husband, Lee E. Faile; her son, Greg Faile; and her brother, Eugene Hedin. Geneva is survived by her sons, Craig (June) Faile of Las Vegas, and John (Johannes) Faile of New Jersey; her daughter, Patricia Streeter, of Las Vegas and stepdaughter, Linda Evans, of South Carolina; her sister, Marion Craven of Minnesota; Geneva's grandchildren, Jeremy Cormier, Joseph Cormier, Joshua Cormier, Benjamin Faile, Jonathan Faile and Christopher Faile; and her great-grandchildren, Daniel Cormier, Alexa Victoria Lee, Camryn Arlene Cormier. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, immediately followed by the Celebration of Life Services at 12 p.m. with Rev. Marylou Alfonso of Ripples Foursquare Church and Rev. Ron Wilson of Transformation Church, officiating; both events are at Davis Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 6200 South Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119. Burial will follow at Davis Memorial Park. The family of Geneva Faile wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Nathan Adelson Hospice.