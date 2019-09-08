|
Maj GENNARO (GENE) PALLADINO U.S. Air Force Retired Gene Palladino (83) passed away peacefully surrounded by family August 23, 2019. A caring and loving husband, father and grandfather, he was born September 16, 1935 in New York, NY. He had a long and successful career in the U.S. Air Force. Enlisting at age 17, he eventually attended Officer Training School and worked his way up to the rank of Major. A career intelligence officer, Gene served overseas multiple times, including in Vietnam, where he earned the Bronze Star for exemplary service. He retired in 1976 at Nellis Air Force Base after 27 years and began his second career in hospitality. Starting as a front desk clerk, Gene worked his way up to Director of Hotel Operations at the original Sands Hotel. He held a similar position at the original Aladdin and ran the Super 8 in Las Vegas and the Avi Hotel in Laughlin before once again retiring. He was then recruited by a fellow veteran to create and run the patient transportation department at Sunrise Hospital, which he did for five years. After this final retirement, he spent many years cruising around the world with his wife, Patricia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Irma Palladino; and his brother, Angelo (Chuck) Palladino. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Brozo Palladino; his sisters, Marie Gonzales and Rosemary (Rich) Marcus; his children, Donna Palladino, Bob (Diane) Palladino, Lynn (John) Purdue, Chris Palladino and Pamela (Erin) Fick; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be at 11:20 a.m. Thu., Oct. 24, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, NV 89005. In lieu of flowers, donations to (stjude.org) are appreciated.