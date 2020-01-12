|
GEORGE A. STONE George A. Stone was born April 21, 1937 in Chicago. He passed away November 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. George was lively as a child and also throughout his whole life. He loved his family, his hometown, and all things Chicago. He was passionate about his time in the army, which he served proudly. He also had tremendous vigor for politics and our country. George gave to numerous charities over the years, and always supported the church, his community and the troops. George would remember every person he ever had the pleasure to meet. George was the definition of a gentleman. He could tell you stories with such vivid detail from every milestone of his life. He cherished his family, his job with Haviland Plastics, old time crooners, and a good meal. George will have a special place in heaven and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Anna Stone, step-daughter Libby Martin (husband Rick), step-son David Himmelheber (wife Kitty), grandchildren Anthony Carillo III (wife Danielle), Adrin Himmelheber, and Gina Adkisson (husband Charles and great grandchild Maddox); sister Mary Sorensen, brother Bob Stone (wife Judy), brother James Stone (wife Andrea), and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brother Thomas Stone, and parents George Stone Sr and Ina Meittenun. Celebration of life and a memorial service will be held at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City February 7 at 2 pm.