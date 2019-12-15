|
|
GEORGE ALEXANDER George Samuel Alexander "Indian George," has passed on, December 6, 2019, with his son and daughter by his side. He was born November 12, 1938, in Sapulpa, OK, to Willie Tecumseh Alexander and Stella Partridge. George was a full blooded Creek/ Seminole Indian. He had five brothers and sisters who loved him dearly. George had many friends growing up. He loved telling stories about their mischievous adventures. He graduated from Sapulpa high school and went on to his next adventures. He became an Army Ranger in the 82nd Airborne. George married Judy Warner and they had two sons- George and Willie. He moved to Las Vegas in the 60s and worked at the Hilton, Holliday Casino, and the Golden Nugget as a bartender. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Sat., Jan. 4, at The Oasis Church 8826 S Eastern Ave #107, Las Vegas, NV 89123. Please come and share a memory of George- he loved a good story. He will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. Tue., Jan. 7, at The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005.