Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 464-8300
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
The Oasis Church
8826 S Eastern Ave #107
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1900 Veterans Memorial Dr.
Boulder City, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE ALEXANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE ALEXANDER


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE ALEXANDER Obituary
GEORGE ALEXANDER George Samuel Alexander "Indian George," has passed on, December 6, 2019, with his son and daughter by his side. He was born November 12, 1938, in Sapulpa, OK, to Willie Tecumseh Alexander and Stella Partridge. George was a full blooded Creek/ Seminole Indian. He had five brothers and sisters who loved him dearly. George had many friends growing up. He loved telling stories about their mischievous adventures. He graduated from Sapulpa high school and went on to his next adventures. He became an Army Ranger in the 82nd Airborne. George married Judy Warner and they had two sons- George and Willie. He moved to Las Vegas in the 60s and worked at the Hilton, Holliday Casino, and the Golden Nugget as a bartender. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Sat., Jan. 4, at The Oasis Church 8826 S Eastern Ave #107, Las Vegas, NV 89123. Please come and share a memory of George- he loved a good story. He will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. Tue., Jan. 7, at The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -