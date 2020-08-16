GEORGE CANINO George Canino, 81, passed away July 26, 2020, born in Denver, CO, he worked in the casino business for many years as a Barccarat dealer. George was an avid sports fan and loved music. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Angelina Canino. George is survived by his brother, James Canino (Leah); and his sister, Toinette (Tony) Cosentino; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. No Mass scheduled at this time.





