|
|
GEORGE CARQUE George Alan Carque, beloved husband, father, grandpa and friend went to his heavenly home on January 17, 2020 at the age of 68. He was born December 20, 1951 in South Bend, Indiana to Louis and Dorothy (Karnes) Carque. He attended Indiana State University and upon graduation moved to Las Vegas to pursue a very successful teaching career with the CCSD. He was the proud owner of "C5 Vending" and "The Sticker Guy" which gave him many years of enjoyment after his retirement from teaching. George was a fun-loving person with a great sense of humor and was always open to adventure. He loved his family, old cars, the outdoors, the Chicago Cubs and traveling, especially to the So. California coast. Although dealing with type 1 diabetes since age 19 and cancer for the past 18 months, he always had a positive outlook and was notorious for his "Life is Good" T-shirts. George was "one of a kind" and will be terribly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He is survived by his wife, Sheila (Vega); his son's Matthew (Neomi), Christopher (Kelly), and Joseph (Megan); step-daughters Ashlee and Ellie Vega; father Louis Carque; sisters Diane (John) Miner, Barbara (Joe) Pitts and Carol Carque and 9 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his former wife, Barbara and his mother, Dorothy Carque. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 11:00 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 130 N Pecos, Henderson with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, the or .