GEORGE CAVANAUGH George J. Cavanaugh, passed away May 27, 2019. He was born into a large family August 3, 1932 to Charlie and Eva Cavanaugh. George served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant/medic stationed at Fort Pickett, and served his country in the Korean War. He was a dance instructor for Arthur Murray, a Chef and kitchen manager at Casinos in Las Vegas. George was a heart transplant recipient who survived 24 years. He was a great man and patriot. George was survived by his sister, Hazel Markus and brother, Chuck Cavanaugh, who have since passed.