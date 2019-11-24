|
|
GEORGE CHANOS George Chanos, 92, passed away peacefully November 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. George was the son of immigrant parents, and was a 1944 graduate of Lincoln HS in Milwaukee. He was a star athlete lettering in both cross-country and track all four years. He served in the U.S. Navy Air Corps from 1945-46, and was stationed in Mojave, Calif. After returning to Milwaukee, he joined the family business of Towne Cleaners, and later worked for BASF and Laidlaw Corporation. He became a runner at age 40 and enjoyed running and exercising into his 80's. He retired to Las Vegas where he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. George was prede-ceased by fraternal brothers, Arthur and Steve Chanos; and parents, James and Jennie Chanos. He is survived by his former wife, Marlys Sand; and his children, Jennifer, Marina and George J. Chanos (Donna). He was grandfather of David Lutomski and Alexandra Chanos; and uncle of James, Tom and Steve Chanos. Visitation and Trisagion will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at Krause Funeral Home, 9000 W. Capital Drive, Milwaukee, 53222. Funeral Service be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 27 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 9400 W. Congress, Wauwatosa, WI 53225. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. "Dad, we will always remember the example you set for all of us. You were a kind, generous and thoughtful man. You taught us the importance of family and legacy. You encouraged us to have an open and inquisitive mind, a sense of humor, and a sense of contribution. You created the expectation that your children would always act with honor and integrity, because you would accept nothing less. You gave us our Greek culture and heritage and with it, taught us the importance of family gatherings, Greek hospitality, and philotimo. You lived a long and fruitful life and you enriched the lives of all who knew you. We will mourn your passing, but always celebrate your life!" With All Our Love, The Chanos Family