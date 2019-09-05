|
George Robert(Bob) Cordell Born 10/13/1933 in Kansas City, MO, passed away suddenly 8/1/2019 at Valley Hospital in Las Vegas, NV. George lived in North Las Vegas for the past 3 yrs. He was preceded in death by his parents Delbert and Wilma Cordell and his brother Harold Cordell. He is survived by his wife Darlene, daughters Marsha Cordell-Guerra(Bob) and Terri Holybee (Warren) and sister Linda Cordell. 7 grandchildren 14 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Also survived by 7 step children and many step grandchildren and great grandchildren. George was laid to rest 9/4/2019 at Sacramento Valley National Cemetary Dixon, CA.
If you wish you can make a donation to The National Hemophilia Foundation for Research in Memory of George Robert Cordell. Services previously held.