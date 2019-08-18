|
|
George Henry Crowl Jr was born June 25, 1936 in upstate New York, son of George Sr and Virginia Anderson Crowl. He died July 9, 2019. The family story is that his father was the cause of the Gulf War because he found oil in Kuwait! George lived on Staten Island, New York for 2 years while his father prospected for oil in Venezuela. He lived in 13 places around the country following his father, settling in Delaware, Ohio. He graduated from Oberlin College in Ohio in 1957 and earned a master's degree from California State University Sacramento and a teaching certificate from Eastern New Mexico University.
He married his college sweetheart, Dorothy VanEseltine, in Washington, DC in 1957. He was called up to Air Force service in 1958. He served as a Strategic Air Command B-47 navigator-bombardier, then as a target study officer, for five years. He served a year in Vietnam as an AC-47 "Puff the Magic Dragon" navigator. He taught for 3 years in the navigator-bombardier school in Sacramento, CA, then flew the F-111 at Cannon AFB, Clovis, NM. During a tour in Germany, he served as a headquarters staff officer and continued to fly from Lakenheath in the United Kingdom. He returned to Cannon to flying, administration, and maintenance jobs. He retired in 1982 as lieutenant colonel. He earned the Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal (10 times), Air Force Commendation Medal (twice), and other military awards.
After some business management positions in Clovis, he found his niche developing training programs as a civilian for Air Force aircrew members, first in Clovis, then in Las Vegas, NV. He earned the Outstanding Civilian Career Service Award. Upon retirement in 2001, he and his wife moved to Houston to be near grandchildren.
He was a 39-year member of Kiwanis in Clovis and Cy-Fair. He served as president twice, lieutenant governor twice, and as secretary for 15 years. He was awarded a Hixon Award by his Cy-Fair club. He helped support 20 Key Clubs and Builders Clubs serving over 2500 members.
He was a 70-year veteran of the Boy Scouts. He earned Eagle as a boy and functioned as a Scoutmaster at the age of 16. He served in nearly all unit leader positions, including Scoutmaster, Explorer Advisor, and recently as Sea Scout Skipper. He also served in many administrative positions, including Council Commissioner. He enjoyed training Scouters and was a Wood Badge course director three times, as well as a Powder Horn course director. He was awarded the Silver Beaver and the Southern Region Venturing Leadership Award.
He was a member of America's Boating Club (previously the Power Squadron), taught courses, and served as an administrative officer.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy VanEseltine Crowl; four children: Dr Lawrence Crowl (Mountain View, CA); Dr Linda Crowl (Houston); Mr David Crowl (Las Vegas); and Ms Diana Smith (Houston); and grandchildren Emma, Clara, Lily, Dustin, and Brittani Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Texas Sea Scouts, 1915 Forest Garden Dr, Kingwood, TX 77345 or to Sam Houston Area Council Endowment Fund PO Box 924528, Houston, TX 77292-4528.
Services will be private.