GEORGE DAHIR (DARE) George Dahir, Jr. graduated Sunday, June 9, 2019 in the early afternoon from complications after a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his wife, his sister Chris, and three of his children. He was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his wife, Michele; his children and their spouses: George and Roni, Kristopher and Melissa, Shane and Leticia, Shontell and Michael, and Nicholas and Katiehis nephew and his niece by marriage. He will be remembered by his 14 grandchildren and many in the community who had the opportunity to make music alongside him. Born and raised in Omaha with his six siblings: Doug, Denise, Christine, Michael, David, and Jamie. George married and moved his family to Las Vegas to pursue a career in music. He became quite the local celebrity writing and performing iconic songs such as "With A Little Bit of Love," the Nevada Lullaby, and, arguably his greatest hit, "Runnin' Rebel Fever." George loved music, words, and pizza to a fault, if pizza could ever be considered a fault. His charisma drew others to him easily. His leadership convinced people to join him in endeavors which ranged from raising money for children with muscular dystrophy to making short films of All Toe Wrestling (which looks exactly what it sounds like.) You can find his music on YouTube. Please join us in celebrating George's life at 2 p.m. Sat. June 22, at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 5825 West Eldora Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89146. We ask that instead of flowers you consider sending a donation to MDA.org. Read More Listen to Obituary