Resources More Obituaries for GEORGE DICKERSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? GEORGE DICKERSON

1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers GEORGE DICKERSON George Morton Dickerson, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a man of constant integrity and ceaseless dignity, passed away February 15, 2019 at the age of 96 with his daughter in Brewer, Maine after living in Las Vegas, for 70 years. George was loved, admired, and respected by everyone he met and spent his last days on earth being reminded of the lasting impact he had on countless lives. Born in San Francisco on February 12, 1923 to Denver and Una Dickerson, George was the youngest of eight children. His family lived in Nevada, but his dad was on a short assignment in San Francisco when George was born. His father was the 11th Governor of the State of Nevada and passed away when George was only two years old. His mother was a widow at 44 and went on to raise their eight children alone, ensuring they all attended college and pursued their dreams. George attended University of Nevada and the University of California, Hastings College of Law. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. He met his love of his life while in law school when University of Nevada played a football game at University of San Francisco. It was love at first sight, and from that moment in 1948, they were inseparable. They married in 1949 and moved to Las Vegas where George passed the Nevada Bar Exam. He worked as Deputy District Attorney for four years, before becoming District Attorney in 1954. After serving four years as DA of Clark County, he went into private practice for the remaining of his career until he retired at the age of 75. George absolutely loved the law and was considered the most honest, ethical, and congenial attorney in the state. He was appointed by then Governor Paul Laxalt as Chairman of the Gaming Commission in 1966. He also served as President of the Nevada Bar from 1973-1974 and served as attorney to the Clark County Convention Authority for more than 20 years. As much as George absolutely relished in his chosen profession, most important to him was the personal fulfillment that defined his life and forever changed those who called him dad or grandpa or great-grandpa. He is survived by Doree Dickerson, the love of his life and wife of 70 years, and his three adoring children, Bob , Bill (Heidi) and Diane Dickerson. He was the ultimate role model to his 11 grandkids Jessika Dickerson, Kimberlee Longa (Carlos), Michael Dickerson, Kevin Dickerson, Daniel Merica, Lisa Dickerson, Michelle Merica, Dylan Dickerson, Jaclyn Merica, Hunter Dickerson and Koby Dickerson and five great-grandkids Matthew Smith, Cruz Longa, Xavi Longa, Ellie Dickerson and Paloma Longa, as well as his devoted daughter-in-law, Mary Dickerson. Though he has left us physically, the virtues of George Dickerson's life will never die: Showering a spouse in unconditional love, respecting people by telling them the truth and honoring others by giving them dignity. Those lessons and more left an indelible mark on all those fortunate enough to call him family and friend. We know, like the ballad from one of his favorite singers Andy Williams, we will never walk alone. A celebration of life of this remarkable man will be scheduled at a future date. The family requests donations to the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada in honor of George's years of pro bono work in Nevada and the Nathan Adelson Hospice for the wonderful care they provide. Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries