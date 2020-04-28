Las Vegas Review-Journal Obituaries
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
GEORGE HAUPT Obituary
GEORGE GREGORY HAUPT George Gregory Haupt passed away peacefully with his son and daughter by his side at home on April 10, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the age of 69. George Gregory Haupt is survived by his children Breanne and Michael Haupt, his brother Richard Haupt and sister Nancy Hyland, and his 3 grandsons Shaun, Beau, and Ryker. He is preceded in death by his wife Janice Haupt, brother Michael Haupt and parents George and Betty Haupt. George Gregory Haupt was born on August 12,1950 in Marquette, Michigan to George and Betty Haupt. He will be missed dearly, but his love and the legacy he bestowed upon us will be forever with us.
