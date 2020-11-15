1/1
GEORGE L. DAVIDSON III
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEORGE L. DAVIDSON III George L. Davidson III passed away October 26, 2020. George was born in Philadelphia, Penn., April 2, 1937 to George Davidson, Jr. and Hazel (Moon) Davidson. The family then moved to Richmond, Va. where George lived until graduating from Richmond Professional Institute (now Virginia Commonwealth University). He married Aima Burton in 1958. George lived in Torrance, Calif. and Charlotte, N.C. before settling in Las Vegas in 1972. He owned and operated Davidson Advertising. He later married Michelle Emond. In 1992, he began teaching tennis for the City of Henderson, teaching both youth and adult classes. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Ana Lisa (Davidson) Wagner. He was also preceded in death by Alma (Burton) Stevenson, Michelle (Emond) Davidson, and close friend, Marsha Hays. George is survived by his fiancée, Nan Shafer, of Henderson; son, George Davidson IV, of Las Vegas; son-in-law, David Wagner; two grandsons, Dylan and Collin Wagner, of Henderson; and sister, Sally Montgomery and niece, Michelle Montgomery, Mechanicsville, Va. A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 in the outdoor courtyard of Christ Episcopal Church, 2000 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89104.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
03:00 PM
outdoor courtyard of Christ Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved