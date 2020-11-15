GEORGE L. DAVIDSON III George L. Davidson III passed away October 26, 2020. George was born in Philadelphia, Penn., April 2, 1937 to George Davidson, Jr. and Hazel (Moon) Davidson. The family then moved to Richmond, Va. where George lived until graduating from Richmond Professional Institute (now Virginia Commonwealth University). He married Aima Burton in 1958. George lived in Torrance, Calif. and Charlotte, N.C. before settling in Las Vegas in 1972. He owned and operated Davidson Advertising. He later married Michelle Emond. In 1992, he began teaching tennis for the City of Henderson, teaching both youth and adult classes. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Ana Lisa (Davidson) Wagner. He was also preceded in death by Alma (Burton) Stevenson, Michelle (Emond) Davidson, and close friend, Marsha Hays. George is survived by his fiancée, Nan Shafer, of Henderson; son, George Davidson IV, of Las Vegas; son-in-law, David Wagner; two grandsons, Dylan and Collin Wagner, of Henderson; and sister, Sally Montgomery and niece, Michelle Montgomery, Mechanicsville, Va. A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 in the outdoor courtyard of Christ Episcopal Church, 2000 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89104.