GEORGE MICHAEL DUCKWORTH In loving memory of George Michael Duckworth, devoted son, husband, father, brother, and grandpa ("Momo"), who passed away Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas surrounded by family. We will greatly miss all his stories that so many enjoyed. We love you "all the world and then some." George was born June 26, 1924, in St. Louis, Mo., moved to Dallas as a child and back to St. Louis where he lived until an eventual move to Las Vegas in 1950. Within two years he started what became an exceptional career in the gaming industry. He began at the Sands, then was at the Rivera, before landing at the Dunes in 1960 where he held executive and ownership positions until his retirement in 1990. His greatest passions outside of the gaming industry were flying his private planes, traveling the world, and most of all spending time with his family. He joins his loving wife of 53 years, Maureen "Kim" Duckworth, who passed in 2018. He will be missed by their children Tara Duckworth Kassity (Dan Kassity) and grandchildren Lauren and Chase; Kyla Duckworth; and Cary Jay Duckworth (Tiffany Duckworth) and grandchildren Ashley and Olivia. George is also survived by his daughter Diane Varney and her sons Shane Varney and Beau Varney, and his daughter Rylee Hall. Thank you to family and friends for your many condolences. In remembrance of George's life, the family kindly asks that in lieu of flowers, support be given to Nathan Adelson Hospice NAH.org.