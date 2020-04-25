Home

GEORGE MOORE


1940 - 2020
GEORGE MOORE George 'Robert' Moore passed away on April 20, 2020 in Henderson Nevada. Robert was born on November 17, 1940 in Altus Oklahoma to parents George Hoyle Moore and Edith Knight Moore. He spent his career in the field of Science Education, beginning in Kingfisher Oklahoma, followed by positions at Indiana University and the University of Nevada Las Vegas. Robert is survived by children Meredith Renee Moore of Baltimore, and Kevin Michael Moore of Tulsa. They have many fond memories, including summer trips to various state parks, rounds of mini-golf, and playing board or card games after dinner. He is also survived by a brother Royce and sister-in-law Sherry, of Ohio, and their children Tommy and Suzanne. Private services provided by Palm Eastern Mortuary. Family asks in lieu of flowers to make donations to the .
