GEORGE MURPHY George Carl Murphy, 53, beloved husband and father, passed away July 8, 2019. He was born March 4, 1966, in Virginia. George is survived by his daughter, Megan aka His Mango; wife, Dawn; mother, Mollie; brother, Patrick and his wife, Penny; sisters, Peggy and Colleen; as well as several nieces, nephews and dear friends. George, also known as Murph, will be dearly missed by his friends and family! Rest in peace my best friend and soulmate, I will love you forever! Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sat., July 27, at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89110. Services will be private.