Scott...sad that you are gone. You were a one of a kind boss who really was a good guy. I still remember your laughs (chuckles) and the roll of the eyes when things were crazy. You were always looking out for people and showed it everyday. Working together was your motto, knowing and projecting that it takes all of us to accomplish the goal at hand, was one of your best qualities (among many). Rest in peace SCOTT! Thanks for being a good guy!

Todd Noel

Coworker