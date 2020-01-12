Home

George Thomas Woodbury


1939 - 2019
George Thomas Woodbury Obituary
George Thomas Woodbury, 80, of Las Vegas, passed away December 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

George was born in Warwick, RI to Orris and Angela Woodbury on September 18, 1939. George had many passions in life, none more important than his role as a father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. He had a fond love for the ponies. Most importantly, he loved his family.

George is preceded in death by his parents, Orris and Angela, and niece, Beth Stenmark.

George is survived by his sons George & Tina, John & Rose and Christopher & Isabel; grandchildren Acacia & Teresa, Crysten, Dylan, Emily, Alycia and Giavanna; sister Joyce (Ken) Wilson; aunts Lenora (John) McCarthy and Pauline Christy; friend Jean (David) Abraham; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army.

Services will be private.
